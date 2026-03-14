Mumbai: From humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most popular playback and stage singers, Mika Singh has come a long way in his career. Born into a modest family in West Bengal and raised in a musical household, he is the younger brother of legendary Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. Mika began learning music at a very young age and mastered several musical instruments. His journey started with small performances and independent Punjabi music before he entered Bollywood and delivered several chart-topping songs.

Over the years, his energetic voice and electrifying stage presence made him a go-to singer for party anthems in Bollywood. Today, Mika Singh is not only among India’s most popular singers but also one of the highest-paid live entertainers performing across the country and internationally.

Now, let’s take a look inside Mika Singh’s palatial 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi, which reflects his massive net worth and luxurious lifestyle. Recently, the singer invited filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan to his sprawling farmhouse to shoot an episode of her YouTube show Fun with Farah.

The video, shared on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel on March 13, offers a rare glimpse into the singer’s massive property.

Step inside Mika Singh’s 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi

Located on the outskirts of Delhi, the massive property houses a Gurudwara where Gurbani and prayers are held 24 hours a day. Along with it, there is also a temple on the premises. The farmhouse features an open-air kitchen where traditional Punjabi dishes are cooked using rustic methods. During the visit, Farah Khan was served homemade delicacies like Punjabi saag and gajar matar prepared in authentic desi style.

According to Mika, the property also features a professional music studio along with an auditorium-style event space that can accommodate around 4,000 to 5,000 people for parties and concerts. One of the most surprising additions is a private helipad, which overlooks scenic mustard fields and surrounding hills.

Another highlight of the farmhouse is the large outdoor cooking area where food is prepared on a traditional wood-fired stove (chulha). The farm also grows its own vegetables, including carrots and mustard greens, adding to its rustic charm.

The massive estate is home to around 50 permanent residents, while nearly 200 people work on the property during the day. Mika Singh also keeps several horses on the farm, including a beautiful horse named Sundari.

Inside the farmhouse

While the outdoors reflect the beauty of nature with vast farmlands and greenery, the interiors of the house are surprisingly simple and elegant. The farmhouse has a white-and-green facade, and the entrance opens into a spacious foyer that leads to a large living room. The hall is decorated with plush cream-coloured sofas and large windows that allow plenty of natural light to fill the space.

One of the highlights of the living area is a wall filled with framed photographs of Mika Singh with several Bollywood celebrities, including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

Interestingly, Mika Singh is also known for making lavish purchases. In 2022, the singer revealed that he had bought a private island, claiming to be the first Indian singer to own one. In the same announcement, he also shared that he owns seven boats and ten horses.

All of this clearly reflects Mika Singh’s love for grand properties and a luxurious lifestyle, making his 100-acre farmhouse a perfect example of his success and larger-than-life personality.