Video: Woman caught smoking in train; refuses to leave

A woman was caught smoking in an AC coach of a moving train despite Indian Railways’ strict no-smoking policy.

A video surfaced on Monday, September 15, showing the woman holding a cigarette as fellow passengers ask her to step out. She responds aggressively, saying she wasn’t smoking with their money.

“Main tumhare paiso ka nahi phukri hoon. Mera video delete karna hai, izzat se bolrahi hoon (I’m not smoking on your money. I’m saying it with respect, delete my video.),” she charges at a passenger.

She was smoking cigarettes in an AC compartment of a running train.



When co-travellers objected and made a video for proof, she started playing the "women's card."



pic.twitter.com/UPYmZCAi1E — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) September 15, 2025

The incident has sparked debate online, with some users criticising her clear disregard for railway etiquette. Others have called for action against the woman for possibly putting other passengers’ health at risk.

Also Read UP road rage: Woman slaps delivery boy for hitting her vehicle

One user on X commented, “Public transport is a shared space not your private space.. What about other passengers’ health and comfort..??.”

Another commented, “Aise log ko public transport se travel ban karna chahiye.” (People like these should be banned from public transport.)