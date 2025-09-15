UP road rage: Woman slaps delivery boy for hitting her vehicle

In an astonishing display of road rage, a woman slapped a pizza delivery agent when he accidentally hit her car while navigating a crowded road in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city of Lucknow.

The incident occurred on Saturday but the video emerged on Monday, September 15. The delivery rider was weaving through the traffic when his bike hit the woman’s car. Angered, she came out, slapped him and demanded Rs 30,000 for the loss. She even tried taking away his phone.

“Road pe jaoge toh kuch bhi karoge? Agar gaadi chalani nahi aati toh, chalata kyu hain? Pehle phone kar aur paisa mangwa.” (If you go on the road, will you do anything? If you don’t know how to drive, why do you drive? First, call and ask for money.),” she slaps him and demands Rs 30,000 for the loss.

She threatened him with legal action if he did not pay the money.

The shocked delivery boy tried to make his point, but the woman did not listen. When bystanders attempted to intervene, she snapped back, “Aap gyan mat dijiye, agar isne nuksaan kiya hain toh yahi paise dega. Aap police bulaiye.” (Don’t give advice. If he caused damage, he will pay. Call the police.)

The video has drawn sharp criticism from social media users, highlighting issues of privilege and rampant classism in the country. Many demanded her arrest.

One user on X commented, “Arrest her for assault. The privilege that allows her to do this is just amazing. Not unusual, but still amazes me.”

Another user said, “Mahila k khilaf FIR darj hona chahiye.” (An FIR should be filed against the woman.)

A third user added, “Such behaviour not only sets a wrong example but also hurts the dignity and livelihood of an innocent worker. Situations like this should be resolved calmly and through legal means, not through anger or force.”