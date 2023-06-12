Video: Lady constable saves passenger falling off moving train

Hyderabad: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) lady constable’s alertness and swift action saved a woman from falling onto the railway tracks when she accidentally slipped while getting off the train.

The passenger, who was travelling in the Bhadrachalam-Secunderabad Manuguru Express, attempted to deboard when the train entered the Warangal railway station.

However, she lost her balance, slipped and was dragged on the platform for a few moments.

Saving a life takes courage and quick thinking. Smt. Sonali Molake, W.Con-0376 of Warangal post, demonstrated both when she rescued a lady who fell off a moving train at Warangal railway station. Let's support #MissionJeevanRaksha and celebrate heroes like Smt. Molake." pic.twitter.com/LXtgfTIZo8 — RPF Secunderabad DIV (@rpfscr_sc) June 11, 2023

RPF constable Sonali Maroti Molake who was on duty at the platform, saw the woman falling and rushed to her rescue.

Following the incident, the constable’s action was recognised and appreciated within the department.