Video: Lady constable saves passenger falling off moving train

The women lost her balance, slipped and got dragged for a second or two on the platform.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 12th June 2023 2:30 pm IST
RPF constable saves women from falling under moving train (Photos: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) lady constable’s alertness and swift action saved a woman from falling onto the railway tracks when she accidentally slipped while getting off the train.

The passenger, who was travelling in the Bhadrachalam-Secunderabad Manuguru Express, attempted to deboard when the train entered the Warangal railway station.

However, she lost her balance, slipped and was dragged on the platform for a few moments.

RPF constable Sonali Maroti Molake who was on duty at the platform, saw the woman falling and rushed to her rescue.

Following the incident, the constable’s action was recognised and appreciated within the department.

