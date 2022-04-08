Video: Woman dies as two-wheeler collides with truck in Uppal

Hyderabad: An accident on Friday claimed the life of a woman after she and her husband collided with a truck on the Ramanthapur main road, Uppal.

The couple, identified as Punnagiri and Kamala, was driving on the main road when a truck approached them from the back. Startled, Punnagiri lost control of the two-wheeler, leading to both passengers falling to the ground. CCTV footage shows Kamala being run over by the truck.

Punnagiri begins to get up unhurt after a few seconds however, Kamala died on the spot. Uppal police are currently investigating the incident.

Last year, a 21-year-old engineering student died in an accident in Uppal as he was returning from his friend’s place in Ramanthapur in the early hours of a Sunday morning. The bike rider hit a road divider which resulted in severe injuries to his head.