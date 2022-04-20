Video: Woman falls between two rail carriages, escapes unhurt

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 20th April 2022 5:02 pm IST
A screengrab of the viral video

In a miraculous incident, a woman named Candela escaped unhurt after she fainted and fell under a moving train in Argentina.

A video has surfaced where it shows a woman next to a moving train who tries to walk straight but stumbles due to fainting. She directly fell under a moving train, much to the horror of onlookers. The train was stopped and attempts were made to retrieve her. After being rushed to a hospital, doctors treated her and declared that she was out of danger.

“I don’t know how I’m still alive. I’m still trying to make sense of it all. I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted. I tried to warn the person in front of me but don’t remember anything else, even the moment I smashed into the train,” she told an Argentinian television channel, as reported by the Post.

