Video: Woman falls between two rail carriages, escapes unhurt

In a miraculous incident, a woman named Candela escaped unhurt after she fainted and fell under a moving train in Argentina.

A video has surfaced where it shows a woman next to a moving train who tries to walk straight but stumbles due to fainting. She directly fell under a moving train, much to the horror of onlookers. The train was stopped and attempts were made to retrieve her. After being rushed to a hospital, doctors treated her and declared that she was out of danger.

“I don’t know how I’m still alive. I’m still trying to make sense of it all. I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted. I tried to warn the person in front of me but don’t remember anything else, even the moment I smashed into the train,” she told an Argentinian television channel, as reported by the Post.

You can watch the video here