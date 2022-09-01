Video: Woman slapped by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader

In a video circulating on social media, a woman is seen getting slapped by a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly objecting to a billboard being set up in Mumbai.

The incident occurred on August 28, when the victim Prakash Devi was slapped by Vinod Argile. Despite being held back by the crowd, the leader pushed and shoved the lady, following which she fell to the ground. None of the passers-by intervened in the matter.

The lady objected to bamboo poles being erected in front of her medical store, in the Mumbai Devi area. The victim complained of being assaulted by MNS workers. No case has been registered yet but the police have sent her for medical tests.

The MNS is yet to give a statement regarding the incident. More details regarding the incident are awaited.