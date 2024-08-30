Video: Woman taking selfie falls into Nagarjuna Sagar canal, rescued

Hyderabad: In an incident that could have claimed her life, a woman fell into the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Bank Canal while taking selfies along with her family. However, she was rescued after locals rushed her to safety.

The incident took place on Friday morning at Vemulapally mandal headquarters in Nalgonda District, when a family travelling from Hyderabad to Miryalguda stopped at Nagarjuna Sagar’s left bank canal.

Water has been flowing fiercely in the canal for the past few weeks. The gates of the dam were reopened on Friday due to heavy inflows.

As the family was taking selfies near the canal on the Vemulapally bridge, a woman from the family fell into the canal. Fortunately, locals who noticed the accident immediately swung into action and pulled the woman out of the canal to safety using a rope.

A few locals immediately jumped into the canal and brought her to the retaining wall of the canal. The locals then used a rope to pull the woman onto the bridge.

As the unfortunate incident was averted, everybody present there breathed relief.