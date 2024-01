Hyderabad: A video of multiple women landing blows on each other in a TSRTC bus surfaced online on Monday, January 1.

In the thirty second clip, a child can be seen crying as she came in between two fighting women.

Women clash with each other in TSRTC bus in Zaheerabad pic.twitter.com/EdLYWdsU5H — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 1, 2024

Other passengers on the bus had to get involved to break the scuffle.

TSRTC has been in the news for its new Mahalakshmi scheme under which, women and transgender persons can travel for free across the state of Telangana.