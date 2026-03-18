Video: Women throw headscarves in protest at Istanbul mosque over Al-Aqsa closure

Istanbul: A group of women staged a symbolic protest at the historic Fatih Mosque in Istanbul on the night of Laylat al-Qadr, drawing attention to the continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem since February 28.

The mosque was packed with worshippers on Monday evening, with men praying on the lower floor and women in the designated upper section.

After prayers, several women removed their headscarves and dropped or threw them towards the male congregation below.

Witnesses said some of the women called out to men, urging them to “stand up for Al-Aqsa Mosque” and describing it as “the honour of Muslims.”

Many men present appeared unaware of the protest and were taken by surprise as the headscarves fell into the prayer area.

Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, sparking mixed reactions. While some viewed the act as a symbolic expression of concern, others criticised it as inappropriate inside a place of worship.

Watch the videos here

Video shows women throwing headscarves during protest at Istanbul’s Fatih Mosque over Al-Aqsa closure on Monday evening, March 16. pic.twitter.com/P26XxBpHAa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 18, 2026

The protest comes as Israeli authorities shut Al-Aqsa Mosque on February 28 following the outbreak of the US–Israeli conflict with Iran, citing security concerns and restrictions on public gatherings. The closure has remained in place since then, preventing Muslim worshippers from accessing the site during Ramzan.

The development has raised concern, as restrictions on prayers such as Taraweeh and I’tikaf during Ramzan are seen as highly unusual and sensitive.