Video: Workers repairing Uttarakhand’s Badrinath Highway narrowly escape boulders

The landslide has ripped connectivity with Badrinath, Joshimath, Niti, Mana, Tapovan, Malari, Lata, Raini, Pandukeshwar, and Hemkund Sahib.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th July 2024 6:43 pm IST
Workers repairing the Badrinath Highway has a narrow escape after a sudden spat of boulders fell on them

Workers clearing the rubble at the Badrinath Highway had a narrow escape after boulders fell on them in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

A video where the workers are seen running downhill to save their lives, while boulders and concrete waste are ejected from the mouth of the tunnel, has surfaced on social media platforms. The incident took place on July 10.

Speaking to ANI, Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana said, “Badrinath Highway 07 is blocked due to heavy debris falling from the hill on the road in Bhanerpani, Joshimath.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad tourists die in Uttarakhand after hit by boulders

Nearly a week ago, two tourists from Hyderabad died after being hit by boulders following a landslide. The accident occurred on the Badrinath National Highway near Chatwapeepal, between Gauchar and Karnaprayag.

The landslide has ripped connectivity with Badrinath, Joshimath, Niti, Mana, Tapovan, Malari, Lata, Raini, Pandukeshwar, and Hemkund Sahib. Over 2,000 travellers and pilgrims heading towards or returning from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib remain stranded on the highway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th July 2024 6:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button