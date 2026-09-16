Video: Youth create ruckus with car stunts in Hyderabad’s Attapur

Hyderabad: A group of youth allegedly created a ruckus while performing car stunts in Hyderabad’s Attapur recently, with the video of the incident going viral on Tuesday, September 15.

The video shared on social media showed a car performing drifts near the Chintalmet D-Mart crossroads. Some residents complained that the nuisance is a recurring issue.

A group of youth created a ruckus while performing car stunts in Hyderabad's Attapur recently, and the video went viral on Tuesday, September 15.



A video shared on social media showed a car being drifted near the Chintalmet D-Mart crossroads. Some residents complained that the… pic.twitter.com/FIryUrBKM9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 16, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Attapur Station House Officer (SHO) said, “The video went viral on social media on Tuesday, but we don’t know when the incident occurred. No case has been registered so far.”

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He added that the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage is being verified to trace the car.

Similar incident in May

The car drifting incident is the latest among vehicle stunts performed in Attapur. In May this year, six youths were arrested for performing dangerous bike stunts.

Also Read Six arrested for dangerous bike stunts in Hyderabad

The accused were identified as Syed Shahed, 19, a water delivery agent and a resident of Hassannagar, Attapur, Shaik Naseer Hussain,19, a bakery owner and resident of Hassannagar, Shaik Junaid, 18, a student and resident of Hassannagar; Mohammad Bin Isa, 17, a student and resident of Kalapathar, Abdul Samad, 20, an employee at a cloth store and a resident of Kalapathar, and Mohammed Arbaz Hussain Khan, 22, a water delivery agent and resident of Hassannagar.

According to the police, Shahed, Husain, Isa and Junaid were previously involved in performing bike stunts and were booked by the Bahadurpura Police. Arbaz was previously booked for performing bike stunts by the Attapur Police.