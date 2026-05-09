Six arrested for dangerous bike stunts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least six people were arrested by the Attapur police on Friday, May 8, for performing dangerous bike stunts in Hyderabad.

The accused were identified as Syed Shahed, 19, a water delivery agent and a resident of Hassannagar, Attapur; Shaik Naseer Hussain,19, a bakery owner and resident of Hassannagar; Shaik Junaid, 18, a student and resident of Hassannagar; Mohammad Bin Isa, 17, a student and resident of Kalapathar; Abdul Samad, 20, an employee at a cloth store and a resident of Kalapathar; and Mohammed Arbaz Hussain Khan, 22, a water delivery agent and resident of Hassannagar.

Also Read Video: 8 caught performing dangerous stunts on bike in Hyderabad

According to the police, Shahed, Husain, Isa and Junaid were previously involved in performing bike stunts and booked by the Bahadurpura police. Arbaz was previously booked for performing bike stunts by the Attapur police.

Stunts shared on social media

A video shared on social media showed the boys performing stunts such as wheely and standing on the moving bike.

The Attapur police, in coordination with the Commissioner’s Task Force, Rajendranagar zone, apprehended the accused and seized six mobile phones and two two-wheelers worth Rs 1.5 lakh from them.