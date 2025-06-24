Video: 8 caught performing dangerous stunts on bike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an incident, 8 youths were caught performing dangerous stunts on a single bike on the outskirt of Hyderabad.

The reckless act was performed near Gaganpahad under the Rajendranagar Traffic Police limits in Ranga Reddy district.

Minors were involved

After the video of the act went viral, authorities tracked down the group.

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the riders involved were minors.

Cars perform stunts in Hyderabad

Earlier, two luxury cars were spotted performing dangerous stunts on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamshabad, raising concerns over road safety.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera where cars can be seen recklessly drifting on the Outer Ring Road, with the driver performing stunts that put themselves, pedestrians, and other motorists at risk.

In a similar incident, a video recently surfaced showing a group of boys performing dangerous bike stunts on busy roads in Hyderabad. The reckless stunts were filmed at Rajendra Nagar, on the roads beneath the PVNR Expressway.

In the video, one of the boys can be seen riding a bike while executing risky stunts, with a friend filming the entire act. The incident has sparked outrage online.

Such incidents of dangerous stunts are increasing in Hyderabad, wherein both bikes and cars are taking part.