Video: Zepto agents unite to confront customer over alleged assault

A group of Zepto delivery agents confronted a customer who had allegedly assaulted and abused one of their colleagues.

A video of them shows a delivery agent speaking into the camera, saying they planned to approach the customer as a unit after he allegedly beat up one of them.

“Guys, this is my colleague, and he was assaulted by a store owner while he was on his way to a delivery. We are going to reach the bungalow, and we will see what happens next,” the man said.

The next moment, they are standing at the bungalow’s doorstep, where a man answers and attempts to give his version. He also said he is not comfortable talking when they are recording him.

However, the delivery man who is recording says, “This is all for proof. What am I doing wrong if I am recording this incident?”

The video went viral as it showed the group of agents in purple Zepto uniforms filling the narrow lane on bikes with an almost military-like presence.

When they confronted the man about why he had assaulted the delivery agent, he claimed it was a misunderstanding. The argument went back and forth, the delivery agent insisting he was only asking for the address, while the customer accused him of repeatedly honking and disturbing the area’s peace.

The group in purple Zepto uniforms filled the narrow lane on bikes as they met the customer. pic.twitter.com/mwIqXvLGSJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 26, 2025

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online. Many questioned whether confronting the customer as a group was justified, while others viewed it as a natural response to alleged mistreatment.

One comment read, “Respect goes both ways. Abuse doesn’t.”

“Delivery boys should be respected, they work really hard,” another comment read.

Others, however, condemned the nature of confrontation.

“What happened at the time of delivery is only known to the customer and the delivery person. But taking a group to the customer’s home is absolutely wrong, and the customer should file an FIR. The situation could have gone out of control,” said a user.

“Taking law and order into your own hands is not advisable. A simple police complaint and a report to the management, who would have banned the customer, would have been enough,” another user added.