Videos: Allu Arjun watches Pushpa 2 with fans at RTC cross roads

Hyderabad: Iconic actor Allu Arjun surprised fans by attending the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya theatres at RTC cross roads in Hyderabad alongside his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy.

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun arrives at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad for the premiere show of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. pic.twitter.com/Pkzra7Y1ja — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

Thousands of enthusiastic fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the star, resulting in chaotic scenes that required police intervention.

The crowd’s frenzy escalated as people clamored to see the superstar, forcing authorities to enforce mild lathi charges to manage the situation.

Allu Arjun’s presence electrified the atmosphere fueling excitement for the movie, which officially releases on December 4.

Massive Pushpa 2 Celebrations at Sandhya Theatre

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The premiere shows, held a day prior to the film’s release, have already created a massive buzz among fans and fans are sure that it is going to have a blockbuster run at the box office.