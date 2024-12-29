Videos: Interfaith couples harassed by right-wing groups

In recent events, two alarming incidents of harassment targeting interfaith couples have come to light from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, shedding light on the ongoing threat of right-wing vigilante groups and challenges surrounding personal freedoms in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Saturday, December 28, Hindutva members reportedly affiliated to the Vishva Hindu Mahasangh organisation heckled a Hindu woman who had recently married a Muslim man, accusing her of being a target of “Love Jihad”.

“Love jihad” is a conspiracy theory that accuses Muslim men of intentionally and strategically alluring and entrapping non-Muslim women with the intent to “convert them” to Islam and marry them as part of an “Islamisation project”.

A video of the harassment that has surfaced on social media depicts the group members led by Akhilesh Singh, donning saffron scarves, questioning the woman and demanding she show her Aadhaar card.

Despite the woman’s repeated explanations she and her Muslim partner had a legal marriage in court with their consent, the agitated group continued to harass her, demanding to call her parents to verify the legality of the marriage.

“I’m ready to go to jail. I have got married on my own wish. This is my life,” the woman is heard saying in the video clip.

In UP's Basti, Hindutva mob on Sat harassed interfaith couple, accusing the man of "love jihad”, despite the woman pleading with them and explaining that they had legally married. "I'm ready to go to jail. I have got married on my own wish. This is my life," said the woman. pic.twitter.com/zf5GR3XEF3 — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) December 29, 2024

Madhya Pradesh

A similar incident occurred in Bhopal on December 27 where a Muslim youth was assaulted by a group of Hindutva members while he was with his Hindu female friend.

The group surrounded the couple and alleged that the Muslim youngster was engaging her in “love jihad” and called on the police to arrest him.

When the authorities declined to register a case based on allegations the mob staged a protest outside the police station.

A video of the assault circulating on social media platforms shows the mob aggressively questioning the youth’s identity and repeatedly chanting slogans such as “Love Jihad ke support karne wale ko joothe maro saale ko” (beat those who support love jihad) and “Police prashasan brasht hai” (police administration is corrupt) accusing the police of being an accomplice of what these groups consider to be a social evil.

In MP's Bhopal on Friday, a Muslim youth was assaulted by Hindutva mob for hanging out with his Hindu female friend accusing him of engaging in "love jihad." When the police refused to register a case based on their allegations, the mob staged a protest at the police station. pic.twitter.com/VjWT6CG9lQ — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) December 29, 2024

Communal polarization

These incidents depict an increasing trend in communal strife, where personal relationships are being subjected to public scrutiny and violent intervention. The disturbing trend of roles of vigilantes and mob violence undermines citizens’ freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The interfaith couples often face attacks and mob violence under the guise of combating “love jihad”.

Right to choose a partner

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court upheld a Hindu girl’s right to choose her partner and allowed her to continue her live-in relationship with a Muslim boy.

The bench consisting of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande observed that the girl was an adult and therefore even with opposition from her family and right-wing groups, like Bajrang Dal, she was free to exercise her rights.

The court secured the freedom of the couple by allowing their relationship.



