Videos of Hindutva outfits’ weapon training camps in BJP-ruled states flood internet

In Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, military-style weapon training camps are being held for members of radical Hindutva outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing, Bajrang Dal.

In Sehore city of Madhya Pradesh, a week-long camp was recently held aimed at providing training of various weapons to the participants.

In a series of viral videos on social media platforms, many karyakartas were seen participating in the event holding rifles.

Bajrang Dal members also organised military-style marches on the streets holding guns and canes in Sehore city.

In another event, Bajrang Dal members organised road marches in the Mandla area of MP. They were seen marching with canes and saffron flags.

Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad provided weapons training to Hindu men including minors in Sbarkantha, Gujarat. In a video that has surfaced on the internet, the minors are purportedly seen receiving weapon training in an open field.

On May 30 in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Dal organised a street march of its members where participants raised inflammatory slogans.

Earlier on May 18, the members of Bajrang Dal took out a march on the streets of Raipur city in Chhattisgarh while brandishing canes and swords.

In another video, the right-wing members, wearing saffron scarves are seen holding canes, swords and saffron flags while proceeding under police protection.

This is from #Raipur, #Chattisgarh.



On May 18, #BajrangDal member marched on the streets holding canes and swords. pic.twitter.com/KUUXuFfjKA — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 20, 2024

Similarly, another video surfaced online where over 500 Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of the VHP members are seen marching on streets with canes, sticks, guns and swords in the Nagda area of Ujjain, city, Madhya Pradesh.

On days following May 27, Durga Vahini members also marched on the street march with canes, swords and guns in Ram Sanehi Ghat, Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh.

On May 29, in Bareilly city of UP, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad leader Manoj Kumar led a weapons training camp for Hindu youths. In a viral video, Kumar is seen addressing the youth who were listening to him while holding guns. Kumar is heard spewing hate and encouraging violence against Muslims, instilling conspiracy theories of ‘love jihad’ and ‘Muslims producing more children’.

Pertinently, in August 2023, Assam Police registered a case against Bajrang Dal members for organising an arms training camp at a school in the Darrang district.

Assam Director General of Police G P Singh had directed the Darrang district superintendent of police to register a case and take lawful action against those allegedly involved in organising an arms training camp as seen in a video that has gone viral.