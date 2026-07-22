Videos: Raftaar, Emiway Bantai join students protest

Hyderabad: India’s hip-hop community isn’t staying silent. As student protests continue to gain momentum across the country, some of the biggest names in rap are stepping off the stage and onto the streets. The latest to join the movement is Raftaar, who was seen at the Mumbai protest outside The Pavilion, greeting students and raising slogans in support. Videos of his appearance have since gone viral across social media.

Hanumankind was among the first mainstream rappers to join the protests in person. The rapper attended the demonstration in solidarity with students, earning praise from fans for using his influence to amplify the movement instead of staying on the sidelines.

Soon after, Encore ABJ of Seedhe Maut was also spotted at a protest, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with students demanding accountability. His appearance further strengthened the growing presence of India’s hip-hop scene at the demonstrations.

KR$NA also joined the movement, with videos of the rapper attending the protests circulating online. Fans applauded his decision to show up on the ground rather than limit his support to social media.

The latest rapper to join the movement is Emiway Bantai. After releasing a song bolra hai sadak dedicated to the students and their demands, the rapper was recently seen at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he met protesters and showed his support in person. Clips from the gathering quickly went viral, adding another major name to the list of artists backing the cause.

With Hanumankind, Encore ABJ, KR$NA, Raftaar and now Emiway Bantai all attending protests across different cities, Indian hip-hop has emerged as one of the strongest voices supporting the student movement. At a time when many celebrities have remained silent, the rap community has chosen to stand alongside students, both through music and by showing up where it matters.