Videos that will take you inside Mahesh Babu’s 28cr home in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Tollywood‘s charming actor-producer Mahesh Babu has been winning hearts with his acting prowess and striking looks. Having started his career at the age of four, he holds a gigantic fanbase that only seems to grow with time. He has starred in number of commercially successful movies and has proved himself as a bankable actor, which mirrors in his lavish lifestyle and ultra-luxurious things he spends money on.

Mahesh Babu often spends most of the time at his home with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara. Every corner of their palatial, cozy home is especially looked after by Namrata and it is undoubtedly perfect.

Namrata never leaves a chance to show off her beautiful family and her house on Instagram. Earlier, we took you inside his luxurious home through pictures. In this write-up, we thought of giving you a tour of his extravagant house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad through videos. The house is reportedly worth Rs 28 crores.

From the big lawn with greenery to rooms with with aesthetic, lavish leather fittings, wooden panels and a lot of dark hues, the superstar’s house is an embodiment of comfort and luxury.

Here is a glimpse into Mahesh Babu’s luxurious house.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is waiting for the release of his much-anticipated upcoming Tollywood film Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. Apart from this, the actor is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The film will star Pooja Hegde in the female lead.