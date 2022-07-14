Vietjet airlines to start direct flights from Hyderabad to Vietnam

Hyderabad: VietJet, a modern airline and a global low-cost carrier from Vietnam, on Thursday announced that it will begin operating a direct trip from Hyderabad to Vietnam in the first week of October of this year.

The three most well-known commercial and tourist destinations in Vietnam—Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)—will be connected by the new aircraft routes via Hyderabad.

Within the fourth quarter of 2022, the new routes are expected to begin service. By the end of the year, the airline also intends to launch new direct routes to other significant Indian cities.

The news follows the airline’s recent debut of direct routes joining New Delhi, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as its soon-to-open services connecting those cities with Southeast Asia’s most popular beach, the Phu Quoc islands.

With the addition of new direct flights, Indian tourists will find it simpler and more affordable to visit Vietnam as well as other Southeast Asian locations like Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, or to continue on to Northeast Asian cities like Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Taipei, among others.

Vietnam has removed all COVID-19 related entry restrictions, so visitors may enter the country in exactly the same way they did before the outbreak. Indian visitors may quickly apply for an e-visa and have pleasure in their next excursions to Vietnam.