Vietnam boat tragedy: Andhra victims’ bodies reach Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of three Andhra Pradesh residents who died in the boat tragedy in Vietnam arrived here on Tuesday, July 14, morning.

The bodies of Ravi Teja from Hindupuram, Mudiyam Sreedhar of Kadapa district and Gelli Jaya Lakshmi of Machilipatnam in Krishna district reached the RGI Airport here after the necessary statutory formalities were completed in Mumbai.

The caskets initially arrived at the Mumbai international airport on a Vietnam Airlines flight from Ho Chi Minh City at 9.30 pm on July 13.

Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas was at the Hyderabad airport to supervise the arrangements for receiving the mortal remains and to console the family members of the deceased who came to collect the bodies.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on July 12, 2026, rescue personnel carry out operations after a speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, on Saturday. Fifteen Indian tourists were killed and 16 others rescued in the accident. (Handout via PTI Photo)(PTI07_12_2026_000294B)

“It is a very sad and tragic incident. We have close to about 16 members who have lost their lives, and from Andhra Pradesh, we have three people. (Andhra Pradesh Education) Minister Nara Lokesh has been closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

Lokesh spoke to the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, he said.

The Andhra government also coordinated with the Telugu Association in Vietnam, Srinivas said.

The Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (NRTS) helps people who are in need of help in foreign countries whenever any issue, including tragedies, occur, the minister said, adding that the government is working on extending ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

Also Read Vietnam boat tragedy: Survivors blame delayed medical aid

The Collectors of concerned districts have deputed senior officers to accompany the ambulances during the onward journey.

The mortal remains of three Andhra Pradesh residents who died in the boat tragedy in Vietnam arrived here on Tuesday morning.



The bodies of Ravi Teja from Hindupuram, Mudiyam Sreedhar of Kadapa district and Gelli Jaya Lakshmi of Machilipatnam in Krishna district reached the… pic.twitter.com/4xJ1ejjAcF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 14, 2026

According to Vietnamese media reports, 15 Indian tourists were killed in the accident on Saturday.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh, and two were from Kerala.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on July 12, 2026, rescue personnel carry out operations after a speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, on Saturday. Fifteen Indian tourists were killed and 16 others rescued in the accident. (Handout via PTI Photo)

Earlier, 20 tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who survived the boat tragedy arrived in Hyderabad on a flight late on Sunday after being repatriated from Vietnam.

Maiden air travel ends in tragedy

The maiden air travel ended in a tragedy for N Adisehaiah Ravi Teja from Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in the Vietnam boat tragedy.

Recalling his last conversation with Teja on June 7, his cousin Ashwin Raj on Tuesday said the former asked him about the trip as he had never travelled by air before.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on July 12, 2026, rescue personnel carry out operations after a speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, on Saturday. Fifteen Indian tourists were killed and 16 others rescued in the accident. (Handout via PTI Photo)

“My cousin was travelling by flight for the first time. He did not travel either on domestic flights or international flights prior to this,” he told PTI Videos at the RGI Airport here, where the mortal remains of the three deceased persons from Andhra Pradesh arrived from Mumbai.

He said he wished a happy journey to Teja, who left for Vietnam on June 8.

He said the family members contacted the Indian embassy’s helpline in Vietnam on July 11 evening after coming to know about the tragedy. The government authorities also reached out to the family, he said.

Teja was a distributor for a mobile company.

The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, according to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.

Mortal remains of 10 TN residents killed arrive

Flights carring the moral remains of 10 residents hailing from Tamil Nadu killed in a boat tragedy in Vietnam reached Chennai and Coimbatore airports respectively on Tuesday morning.

The bodies were flown from Mumbai.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the Chennai airport as grieving relatives received the mortal remains of those who died in the boat tragedy.