Vietnam tragedy: Speedboat operator detained after 15 dead

The detainee was identified as Captain Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, a resident of Thuan Tien hamlet, Son Kien commune in the An Giang province.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Police officers in uniform talking with civilians at a wooden table indoors.
Investigators with crew members involved in the speedboat incident in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (VNA/Tran Van Si)

Hanoi (Vietnam): The operator of a speedboat that capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, leading to the death of 15 Indian tourists, was detained on Sunday, July 12, and a criminal investigation was launched in connection with the accident, media reports said.

The speedboat, which was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island, southern Vietnam, on Saturday. Fifteen Indian tourists were killed and the others were rescued.

The detainee was identified as Captain Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, a resident of Thuan Tien hamlet, Son Kien commune in the An Giang province, who was temporarily staying in the Phu Quoc special zone, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported.

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Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, is a major tourist destination known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.

The Indian tourists were reportedly returning from an island visit when their speedboat capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai island.

After the accident on Saturday, investigators and other competent forces immediately conducted a scene examination, gathered evidence and documents, and recorded statements from those involved to determine the cause of the accident, VN Express said.

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The investigation is ongoing to ensure any violations are strictly dealt with under Vietnamese law, it added.

Hours after the accident, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable, local media reported.

Speedboat tours temporarily suspended

In a related development, speedboat tours to the An Thoi Archipelago off Phu Quoc Island have been temporarily suspended after a speedboat capsized, news portal Tuoi Tre News said.

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Local operators and authorities said services will resume only when weather conditions improve to ensure visitor safety.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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