Viewers slam Pakistani drama Humraaz makers, call it ‘faltu’

Hyderabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry aka Lollywood is currently buzzing with several trending dramas, but not all are winning hearts. While Sher and Parwarish continue to earn praise for their storytelling and performances, drama Humraaz has left viewers disappointed.

Before diving into the backlash, let’s take a closer look at the drama itself first.

About Pakistani drama Humraaz

Humraaz is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Farooq Rind, known for the hit serial Ishq Murshid. The script is penned by Misbah Nosheen, and the production comes under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, helmed by Asad Qureshi and Abdullah Kadwani. The drama boasts a powerful cast including Ayeza Khan, Zahid Ahmed, Amna Ilyas, and Feroze Khan, marking his return to television after a short hiatus.

While Geo TV channel is not accessible in India due to a broadcast ban, the creators have found a clever solution. New episodes are being released on the YouTube channel ‘Drama Bazaar’.

Drama faces backlash

Despite its promising trailer and a strong team behind it, Humraaz has been receiving criticism after just nine episodes. The recent plot twist involves Sara (played by Ayeza Khan) being investigated for the alleged murder of Faraz, the elder brother of Saim (Feroze Khan).

However, fans are unimpressed with the storyline, calling out major loopholes and weak execution.

“How stupid is the story? Just based on similar names, they have created an entire crime scenario and are showing the police being fooled in this situation,” one frustrated viewer commented.

Another added, “When such a crime occurs, the police immediately visit the university for investigation, but here, the police have not visited the main investigation site. Instead, they are making a fool of the audience.”

Premiered on May 1, Humraaz was one of the most awaited Pakistani dramas of 2025. But with each episode, viewers seem to be growing more critical, accusing the makers of repeating the same mistakes just like Sunn Mere Dil.

With such strong reactions pouring in, it remains to be seen whether the creators of Humraaz will address the criticism and turn things around in the upcoming episodes.

What’s your take on this? Comment below.