Hyderabad: Pakistani drama “Parwarish” is quickly becoming a fan favorite of the 2025, striking a chord with audiences through its portrayal of Gen Z struggles and the challenges their parents face in understanding them. Viewers are loving the show’s relatable storyline and compelling performances.

Young stars Samar Jafri and Aina Asif who are playing the roles of Wali and Maya respectively, have been winning hearts with their natural and powerful acting, earning immense praise and admiration.

As Parwarish continues to trend across social media and streaming platforms, one question that keeps popping up among fans is: “How old is Aina Asif?” Her mature performance, amazing acting skills, and screen confidence have led many to assume she must be older.

But, let us tell you that she’s just 16 years old. Yes you read that right! This fact is surely only going to deepen the awe surrounding her talent.

More about Aina Asif

Aina Asif is no stranger to the screen. A celebrated Pakistani actress and model, she has already built an impressive portfolio across top TV networks including Geo, ARY Digital, Hum TV, and Aan TV. She has worked in several hit dramas including Mayi Ri, Jannat Say Agay, Baby Baji, Aitraf, Pinjra, Pehchan, and Pehli Si Mohabbat. Her range and maturity as an actress continue to set her apart in the industry.

More about Parwarish drama

Parwarish, which premiered on April 7, has aired 16 episodes in total so far and continues to gain momentum. The show is produced by Fahad Mustafa under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, directed by Meesam Naqvi, and penned by Kiran Siddiqui.

While ARY Digital is not accessible in India due to a broadcast ban, the creators have found a clever solution. New episodes are being released on the YouTube channel ‘Top Pakistani Dramas’, ensuring fans across borders don’t miss out on this emotional rollercoaster.