Views on Sanatan Dharma expose real face of INDIA bloc, says Scindia

Gwalior: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the view that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated exposes the real face of the INDIA alliance.

He also alleged that this grouping of 28 opposition parties will take the country on the path of destruction and corruption.

His comment comes amid a raging row over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark made recently, in which he blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated. He also likened Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Talking to reporters, Scindia said, “The way INDIA alliance is commenting on the Sanatan Dharma is totally wrong and highly condemnable Any amount of condemnation is not enough. They are saying that Sanatan Dharma should cease to exist and it should end.”

“This only exposes the real face of the INDIA alliance that I want to present before the people of Madhya Pradesh and country,” the civil aviation minister said.

“This grouping of 28 parties is constituted to take the nation on the path of destruction, for ending Sanatan Dharma, to spread corruption and appeasement…This is their real face,” he alleged.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his Council of Ministers and touching on the ongoing controversy over Sanatan Dharma, said parties and leaders behind such statements should be exposed and the truth brought before people.