Vigil held for Hyderabad lad who died in Canada snowplough

2nd January 2023
Toronto: A community vigil was held in Canada for a 22-year-old Indian cyclist from Hyderabad who died last month after his bike collided with a snowplough.

Javed Musharraf’s bike collided with a front-end loader clearing snow on December 15, 2022, near Mission Street and Plinguet Street at St Boniface in the city of Winnipeg, police said.

Musharraf, a student of automotive technology at Red River College Polytechnic, came to Winnipeg about two years ago.

He was a “really kind, really supportive guy”, Abdul Ahad, who attended the vigil at the University of Manitoba, told CBC News.

Ahad added that none of Musharraf’s family members were able to attend his funeral at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque.

“We pray that he’s in a better place,” he told the channel.

Police had said two off-duty officers came across the collision and gave Musharraf emergency aid until paramedics arrived and announced him dead on the spot.

No charges have been announced against the driver so far.

In November last year, 20 year-old Kartik Saini from Haryana was hit and dragged by a pickup truck while he was crossing a pedestrian crosswalk on a cycle in Toronto.

