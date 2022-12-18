Hyderabad: Vigil held for student who died while foot-boarding

Hyderabad: Following the death of an intermediate student, residents of Hyderabad on Sunday urged the Telangana government to increase the number of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses in the city.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Mounika, who was run over by the bus while trying to board it for going to her college. A group of students and cyclists conducted the vigil at Dilsukhnagar.

Citizens demanded that the number of TSRTC buses which is currently at 3000 should be increased to 10000 to avoid such accidents due to rush.

A video of the vigil was shared on Twitter.