Citizens demanded that the number of TSRTC buses which is currently at 3000 should be increased to 10000 to avoid such accidents due to rush.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th December 2022 3:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: Vigil held for student who died while foot-boarding; citizens demand more buses
Cyclist hold vigil in memory of the victim (Photo: Twitter/@ajaytomarasks)

Hyderabad: Following the death of an intermediate student, residents of Hyderabad on Sunday urged the Telangana government to increase the number of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses in the city.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Mounika, who was run over by the bus while trying to board it for going to her college. A group of students and cyclists conducted the vigil at Dilsukhnagar.

A video of the vigil was shared on Twitter.

