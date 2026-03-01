Vijay and Rashmika visit TTD temple, distribute sweets, video goes Viral

Hyderabad: After tying the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began their married life on a spiritual note. The couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to seek divine blessings for their new journey together.

The newlyweds were seen at the temple on Sunday, with Vijay staying close to Rashmika as they made their way through the crowd. Rashmika looked radiant in a green-and-gold saree, while Vijay wore a crisp white kurta with a red shawl. The couple was also accompanied by Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda. After their prayers, the couple distributed sweets to their fans and temple visitors, a gesture that delighted their supporters.

In a heartwarming gesture, the newlyweds announced that they would celebrate their wedding by distributing sweets at multiple temples across India. They plan to host Annadanam (a meal offering) at various temples, including Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Mahbubnagar and Hare Krishna Heritage Temple in Hyderabad.

A Symbolic Ritual After the Wedding

In addition to their temple visit, the couple is preparing for the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham and housewarming ceremony in Vijay’s native village, Thummanpet in Nagarkurnool district, on March 2, 2026. Vijay has recently constructed a farmhouse there, and the couple plans to host a grand community feast for over 2,000 people after the ceremony.

Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding celebrations have been filled with joy and cultural significance. The couple’s wedding in Udaipur blended Telugu and Kodava traditions, honoring both families’ heritage. The couple’s upcoming reception in Hyderabad, set for March 4, will be a grand affair with film industry and political personalities in attendance.