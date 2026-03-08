Vijay breaks silence on rumours, says he will handle issues

Hyderabad: Actor and politician Vijay recently addressed the rumours and controversies surrounding his personal life. The star spoke briefly during a Women’s Day event organised by his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Chennai and urged his fans to stay calm.

A video from the event quickly went viral on social media. During his speech, Vijay reassured supporters that they should not worry about the issues being discussed online.

“Please don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time. I will take care of them myself,” he said.

Thalapathy Vijay:



Please don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time.. AVOLO WORTH ILLA 😂👌🏻. I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems. Please don’t carry that… pic.twitter.com/dnezRxQdMG — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 7, 2026

The actor also shared that seeing his fans stressed about his personal life hurts him the most. He asked them not to carry that burden and instead focus on public welfare and social issues.

Divorce rumours bring personal life into the spotlight

Vijay’s comments come at a time when his personal life has become a major topic of discussion in the media. Reports recently suggested that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce after nearly 27 years of marriage.

The couple married in August 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. According to reports, Sangeetha alleged in her court filing that Vijay had been involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor.

She has also reportedly sought residential protection and financial relief from the court. The petition states that she currently does not own a residence in India and has requested permission to stay in the matrimonial home or be provided with alternative accommodation.

Viral appearance with Trisha Krishnan sparks online discussion

Around the same time, a video of Vijay attending a wedding reception with actress Trisha Krishnan went viral online. The two actors were seen arriving together at the reception of the son of film producer Kalpathi Suresh.

In the video, Vijay is seen stepping out of a car holding a bouquet while Trisha walks behind him as they enter the venue. Fans were excited to see the two stars together again, but the timing of the appearance also sparked conversations on social media.

Jana Nayagan moves closer to censor screening

Meanwhile, Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is progressing towards an important stage before release.

Reports suggest that the Central Board of Film Certification revising committee has scheduled a screening of the film on March 9 at 2 pm. If the process goes smoothly, the film could receive certification soon, allowing the makers to finalise its theatrical release plans.

The film is widely expected to be Vijay’s final movie before he shifts his focus fully towards politics.