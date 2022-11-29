Vijay Devarakonda, Prabhas to share screen for first time?

Hyderabad: Pan India star Prabhas’ highly anticipated upcoming project Salaar is currently under production stage. The Prashant Neel directorial has been making headlines and surprising fans with new updates every now and then, ever since it was announced.

And now, movie buffs are going gaga over its latest update which suggests that Tollywood‘s another handsome hunk Vijay Devarakonda is also a part of the film. Yes, you read that right!

Reports are claiming that Vijay Devarakonda will be seen playing the role of Prabhas’ brother. This news broke after a photo of Vijay from the sets of Salaar surfaced online.

A few other reports suggest that the viral photo of Vijay Devarakonda is related to an advertisement shoot and is not from the sets of Salar. However, the truth behind it no known yet.

Makers of Salaar are yet to give an official statement about Vijay’s part in the film. If the reports turn out to be, then Salaar is going to be a big treat for all Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda’s fans as this will be their first ever collaboration.

Salaar is said to be the dream project of Prashant Neel. It is slated to release in cinemas on September 28, 2023. This film is being produced under the banner of Hombale Films with a huge budget. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the female lead opposite Prabhas.