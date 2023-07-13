Vijay Devarakonda’s latest statement on his ‘marriage’ goes viral

Amid his dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, his statement on 'marriage' has caught fans attention

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 13th July 2023 5:47 pm IST
Vijay Devarakonda (Instagram)

Hyderabad:Aradhya,” the second song from the highly anticipated film “Kushi,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has already created a buzz among fans. It depicts the lead actors as a newly married couple, and Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the song by revealing his own desires for marriage.

Vijay discussed the song candidly on the Saregama Telugu YouTube channel, describing it as a beautiful depiction of the period just after marriage when a couple is deeply in love and enjoying their own intimate space.

He stated that, despite the fact that he is not yet married, many parts of the song spoke to him. Vijay went on to express his desire for a marriage similar to the one depicted in the song, claiming that it represents his ideal vision of married life.

“And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married but in some sort of way, when I get married this is how I would like to see my married life to be,” he said.

Amid his dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, his statement on ‘marriage’ has caught fans attention.

Meanwhile, Kushi is set to hit the screens on September 1, 2023.

