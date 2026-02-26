Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tie the knot in Udaipur

Hyderabad: In a moment that fans had been waiting for years to witness, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally sealed their love story with marriage. After nearly seven years of dating, the beloved on-screen pair turned real-life partners are now officially husband and wife.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially tied the knot at 10:10 am. Fans are now eagerly await their first official wedding photographs.

Confirming the news, Milagro Movies shared on X, “Hero Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna officially tied the knot on 10.10 – Virosh,” sending social media into a frenzy as congratulatory messages poured in from across the country.

The wedding was an intimate affair, held in the presence of close family members and a few dear friends at ITC Mementos, Udaipur. Choosing privacy over pomp, the couple opted for a meaningful ceremony that reflected their personalities, simple, emotional and deeply rooted in tradition.

Surrounded by their loved ones, Rashmika and Vijay exchanged vows in a setting filled with warmth, laughter and heartfelt blessings.

From Co-stars to Life Partners

Their journey began on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018, where their chemistry won hearts instantly. The bond only grew stronger with Dear Comrade, and soon, rumours of a real-life romance began making headlines. For years, the two remained tight-lipped about their relationship, letting their actions speak louder than words.

Fans affectionately named them “Virosh”, a blend of Vijay and Rashmika long before the couple made anything official. When they finally announced their wedding, the name found its way into their celebration too, symbolising how much their admirers have been part of their journey.

Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Before the big day, the couple enjoyed a series of low-key yet joyful pre-wedding functions. From traditional rituals to fun-filled gatherings with friends and family, every moment reflected their easy companionship. One of the highlights was the emotional sangeet ceremony, where Vijay’s mother reportedly gifted Rashmika heirloom bangles, welcoming her into the family with love and tradition.

Friends from the film industry and close relatives were seen joining in the celebrations.

A grand reception is expected to be hosted soon for colleagues from the film industry and extended friends in Hyderabad, where the newlyweds will celebrate their union with the larger film fraternity.

Rashmika, Vijay’s Love Story

From reel-life romance to real-life commitment, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s story feels straight out of a movie. Their journey stands as a reminder that love can grow quietly, away from constant public glare, and still emerge stronger than ever.

As “Virosh” begins this new chapter, fans across the country are celebrating with them, showering the couple with blessings, love and endless good wishes for a lifetime of togetherness.