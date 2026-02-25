Wait is over! First photo of Rashmika, Vijay as bride and groom

Hyderabad: Just a day remains before Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially become husband and wife. After years of speculation and waiting, the popular Telugu film couple is set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, the picturesque lake city of Rajasthan.

VIROSH pre-wedding celebrations begin

The pre-wedding celebrations are currently in full swing. They began with the ‘Virosh Premier League’ games, followed by a starry sangeet night.

Pictures and videos from the sangeet were leaked online on Wednesday, and the first photo of Vijay and Rashmika from the event has now gone viral. This marks their first appearance together as bride and groom.

In the viral picture, Rashmika is seen wearing a sleek silver outfit that looks elegant and modern. She is holding hands with Vijay, who is dressed in a black sherwani. Another video from the celebration shows beautifully lit décor with fresh flowers and several unseen photographs of the couple from their journey together.

Vijay’s mother’s performance at Sangeet

A heartwarming moment from the event also surfaced online, where Vijay’s mother, Madhavi, is heard saying, “Hello friends. I dedicate this beautiful surprise performance to my darlings, bangaram Vijay, Rushee. We love you.”

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s haldi

The haldi and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday, with guests expected to dress in yellow. Stylist Shyavya Varma shared a group photo featuring director-actor Tharun Bhascker, actor Eesha Rebba, and other guests, all in yellow attire.

Wedding details and time

The wedding will take place at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, which has emerged as one of the most sought-after wedding venues this season. The ceremony is scheduled for 8 am on February 26, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times. Several celebrities, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ashika Ranganath and Rahul Ravindran, were spotted arriving in Udaipur for the wedding.

The couple, who have shared screen space in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives.