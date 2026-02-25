Vijay-Rashmika’s wedding: Couple to marry twice, inside video from venue

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. After years of keeping their relationship private, the couple is finally revealing their love story through a grand yet intimate wedding. Fans are excited to witness the “Virosh Wedding,” a blend of their names and the celebrations that have already begun in Udaipur.

Two Traditional Ceremonies

The couple is honouring both of their cultural traditions by hosting two wedding ceremonies. The morning ceremony on February 26 will follow Telugu Hindu rituals, representing Vijay’s heritage. Later in the evening, a Kodava ceremony will take place to celebrate Rashmika’s roots, bringing together both families in a beautiful blend of traditions.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding celebrations have been lively and unique. Vijay and Rashmika kicked off the festivities with a friendly cricket match, named the Virosh Premier League, involving both families. This fun-filled event set the tone for their pre-wedding parties, followed by the Sangeet ceremony, where Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, gifted heirloom bangles to Rashmika, symbolizing acceptance and love.

A video featuring pictures of Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding decor has surfaced online, offering a sneak peek into their celebration. The 12-second-long video showcases adorable and intimate moments between the couple, including their car selfies, holiday pictures, and tender hugs. The video captures the love story theme chosen for their Sangeet ceremony, which was held at ITC Momentos, Udaipur, where the couple is hosting their wedding. The pictures display the couple’s joyful and quiet moments together, adding a personal touch to their wedding decor.

A Star-Studded Reception in Hyderabad

While the wedding in Udaipur will be private, the couple plans to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna. The event will be attended by their colleagues and friends from the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi film industries.

Their Love Story

Vijay and Rashmika’s love story began in 2018 when they worked together on the successful film Geetha Govindam. Their chemistry on screen sparked rumors of a romance, which were later confirmed as the couple continued to share moments together, though always keeping their personal lives private.