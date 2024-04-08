Vijay Deverakonda files plaint against trolls targeting ‘Family Star’

Hyderabad: The personal manager of Vijay Deverakonda has registered a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad against the ‘trolls’ who are writing negative posts about the movie ‘Family Star’ on social media.

The movie’s producers claim that “motivated groups” have waged targeted attacks on the film’s content on social media, jeopardising its commercial possibilities.

Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda.



The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured… pic.twitter.com/wQH8JxiS0G — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) April 7, 2024

Producer Dil Raju told TV9 that despite the negative comments made about ‘Family Star’ online, the show is adored by the public. He said, “The family audience is loving the film; they’re enjoying the film. We have made a good film; everyone I meet is confused as to why the film is getting such negative reactions.”

Speaking about those who are criticising the film, Dil Raju stated, “If you do not like the movie, then that is your opinion. But it is not correct to impose your views on others.”

‘Family Star’, directed by Parasuram Petla, is Vijay Deverakonda’s second collaboration with the filmmaker following the success of Geetha Govindam in 2018. The movie is Murmal Thakur’s third Telugu production, following the lucrative Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.

Family Star premiered in theaters on April 5. At the box office, the movie has brought in about Rs 11.95 crore in three days. The movie has been widely slammed by critics and audiences alike.