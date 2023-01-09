Vijay Deverakonda gifts 5-day Manali holiday to 100 fans

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s fans are truly lucky. The ‘Liger’ star comes up with exciting gifts every year to make Christmas and New Year more special for his fans. This year, he is sending his 100 fans to Manali as a New Year gift from his initiative #Deverasanta2022.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay dropped a video in which he said, “Happy New Year, my love. This is a ‘DeveraSanta Update’. I told you that I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip holiday, food, travel, and accommodation on me. I asked you guys where you want to go and every pole chose the mountains, so to the mountains we go.”

He added, “I am sending 100 of you on a 5-day trip to Manali. You are going to see snow-capped mountains. You are going to see temples and monasteries, and we have a lot of activities planned! If you are 18+, I am sorry you have to be 18+, and you have been following me, just fill out the attached ‘Devera Santa google document form and we are going to pick 100 of you”.

Vijay’s gesture has won many hearts. Reacting to his post, a social media user commented, “He is the best.” Another one wrote, “Thank you for making your fans feel so special.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay’s last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, bombed at the box-office, earning less than Rs 100 crore. The film marked Vijay’s Bollywood debut.

He will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is supposed to release in 2023. Vijay is all set to team up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.