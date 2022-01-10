Vijay Deverakonda & his Bentley ride on Hyderabad roads -Viral video

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is among the bankable stars down south. The actor burst into stardom following the humongous success of Arjun Reddy. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger opposite Ananya Panday.

Apart from his professional side, Vijay is known for his fondness for cars. He believes in owning some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves it. On Sunday, the Geeta Govindam actor took to his Instagram and shared a video where is enjoying a luxurious ride on the roads of Hyderabad in his swanky Bentley. He captioned, “Just Me – Driving a car.” Watch the video below.

Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious car collection

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the fleet of luxurious cars owned by Vijay Deverakonda which will surely make you believe that he is an ‘automobile junkie’. As per various reports, he owns the following list.

Ford Mustang

Mercedes Benz GLC class

BMW 5-series

Volvo XC 90

Range Rover

What’s on the work front?

In terms of work, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen playing a boxer with a speech defect in Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger. The project has been jointly financed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects and will star Ananya Panday as the female lead. Liger will release in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The shoot for his highly anticipated film has currently come to a halt due to rising COVID-19 cases.