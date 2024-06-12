Vijay Deverakonda mobbed by fans at USA event, Viral video

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of stardom, Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob of Tollywood, recently experienced an overwhelming reception from his fans in the United States.

The actor, known for his charismatic performances and unique choice of roles, was attending the Women’s Forum organized by the American Telugu Association (ATA) when he was mobbed by a sea of admirers.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble with a striking yellow beanie, Vijay’s fashion statement was as much a topic of discussion as the fanfare. Videos capturing the frenzy have since gone viral, showcasing the actor’s immense popularity and the love he commands from his audience.

The event, which took place amidst Vijay’s family vacation in the US, turned into a testament to his popularity as fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Despite the presence of bodyguards, the sheer number of fans made it challenging for the actor to navigate through the crowd. However, Vijay greeted his fans with a smile, obliging many with selfies and interactions.

‘The Family Star,’ which, despite high expectations, did not fare well at the box office. Nevertheless, his fans’ unwavering support at the ATA event is a clear indicator that Vijay’s star power remains undiminished.

Vijay Deverakonda is set to bounce back with his upcoming film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, tentatively titled ‘VD 12’. Given the actor’s track record and the anticipation surrounding his new projects, the industry is abuzz with excitement.