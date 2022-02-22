Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to tie knot? Read actor’s tweet

Mumbai: South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be dating for quite sometime now. Their alleged relationship has always been the talk of the town. Fans go gaga over their chemistry both on screen and off screen. Although, none have accepted the same in the public light, there have been several incidents on social media that add much required fuel to the fire.

And now, if latest buzz on internet is to be believed, they may tie the knot this year. Several reports doing rounds on the Internet claim that Rashmika is very close to Vijay’s mom and the alleged couple might exchange the wedding vows soon if everything goes well. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet and only time will tell if the wedding rumours are true or not.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from Geetha Govindam (Instagram)

Did Vijay Deverakonda react to wedding rumours?

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda’s latest tweet is going viral amid the wedding speculations. Taking to his micro-blogging site on Monday, the Dear Comrade actor wrote, “As usual nonsense..Don’t we just. (heart emoji) da news!”. While the actor didn’t mention what is he talking about, fans think he was referring to his and Rashmika’s wedding rumours.

As usual nonsense..



Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Their on screen and off screen camaraderie

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika have shared very good on-screen chemistry in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Youth across South India went crazy for the song Inkem Inkem and Yenti Yenti featured in the film Geetha Govindam.

Their on-screen chemistry helped them both to form a strong bond in real life, which also sparked off-dating rumours. Rashmika also said Vijay is a good friend who helped her recover from her break-up with Rakshit Shetty.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Twitter)

Speaking about their professional fronts, Rashmika is all set to maker her Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’. She has also signed her second film in Bollywood titled ‘Goodbye’ and it features Amitabh Bachchan as the lead.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s romantic sports action film Liger, co-starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.