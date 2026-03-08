Vijay Deverakonda reacts to fan asking why she missed wedding

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda recently won hearts online after responding to a young fan who asked why she was not invited to his wedding with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The adorable exchange quickly went viral on social media and drew attention from fans across the country.

The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur, attended only by close friends and family members.

Little Fan’s Viral Video

During the wedding celebrations, a little fan shared a video on social media asking Vijay why she had not been invited to the wedding.

In the video, the child said, “Am I not your fan too? What about us?” Her innocent question quickly spread online and reached the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda responded in the comments section in Telugu with a warm message. He wrote, “Bujjithallii, intiki pilustha lunch ki. Nee favourite food and sweets naku cheppu, anni intlo cheppinchi manchiga thindamu.”

Fans praised the actor’s sweet gesture and shared screenshots of the interaction across social media platforms.

Rashmika Mandanna also reacts

Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to the video shared by the young fan. She reposted the clip on her Instagram story and wrote a playful message in Telugu saying they would prepare something special for her at home.

The couple’s reaction added to the excitement among fans, many of whom appreciated their friendly and humble response.

Wedding celebrations and reception

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married after reportedly dating for several years. The couple had earlier held a private engagement ceremony in October 2025 before officially tying the knot in February.

After the Udaipur wedding, they hosted a grand reception for film industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4. Rashmika wore a red and gold saree with traditional jewellery and sindoor, while Vijay appeared in a cream kurta and dhoti.

To celebrate their wedding with fans, the couple arranged for sweets to be distributed across several cities in India on March 1.

According to a note shared by them online, trucks carrying sweets were sent to multiple states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. They also organised annadanam, or free meal offerings, at temples across different regions.

The couple is also set to appear together in director Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming film Ranabaali.