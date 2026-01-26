Vijay Deverakonda reveals upcoming movie title, drops RanaBaali AV

Mumbai: South star Vijay Devarakonda has taken to his social media account to share the first look of his upcoming movie RanaBaali.

The actor took to his social media account to share a glimpse of the power pack movie.

The British called him a “SAVAGE”

I do not Disagree 🙂



He was “OUR” Savage!

Introducing THE one and Only

“RANABAALI”



And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to Bury. #RANABAALI pic.twitter.com/o10IpsfdGu — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 26, 2026

The actor also shared the poster of his look from the movie. Vijay wrote, “From the Village folklore of the ‘Motherland’

‘OUR SAVAGE’.

#RANABAALI.”

Talking about RanaBaali, the Pan-India movie set in 19th-century India is based on real historical events. The movie will see the third collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mythri after Dear Comrade and Khushi, and music has been given by iconic music director Ajay-Atul.

The makers announced the title as Rana Baali’, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles on the eve of Republic Day. They also shared that the film is set to release worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Set in the 19th century, Rana Baali is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878 and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project. In the glimpse, before introducing the “Cursed Land” and its legendary hero, the makers portray the brutality of British rule in India through intense visuals and a gripping narrative. Rahul Sankrityan’s narration highlights the suffering caused by colonial policies, especially in regions turned into drought zones under officials like Sir Richard Temple and Sir Theodore Hector.

The glimpse in the video also draws parallels to a genocide worse than Hitler’s Holocaust and exposes India’s economic exploitation. Vijay Deverakonda delivers a fierce, commanding presence as Rana Baali in a striking new look, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo appears as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector, adding to the film’s impact.