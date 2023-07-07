Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha spotted together at Hyd airport

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are making headlines for their upcoming movie Kushi, made a stunning arrival at Hyderabad airport on Thursday night with their impeccable style. The duo returned to the city after the completion of their most recent schedule in Rajahmundry.

Samantha, a perfect example of grace and fashion-forwardness, flaunted her casual yet trendy style combined with comfort. She exuded sophistication in a pair of fitted denim jeans that were perfectly complemented by a white tee that highlighted her radiant beauty. She wore a sleek black coat to add a touch of allure to her ensemble, effortlessly elevating it to new heights.

Vijay, who is constantly keeping up with the latest trends, wore casual yet fashionable attire. While retaining his trademark charisma, he chose a relaxed and laid-back attire, exuding an effortless coolness that only he can pull off.

They silently departed in their cars as they made their way through the crowded airport.

Kushi is scheduled to be theatrically released on 1 September 2023.