Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha’s romantic Insta reel is unmissable!

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are set to star in a most awaited movie ‘Kushi’, have set the internet ablaze with their sizzling chemistry in a recent Instagram reel.

The reel which is going crazy on social media shows Vijay sharing some beautiful moments with his co-star Samantha. The Liger actor made the reel on Kushi’s first song ‘Naa Rojaa Nuvve’. The romantic title track was released on Vijay’s birthday on May 9.

What makes the reel even more special is the fact that Vijay Deverakonda has captured the shots without even telling Sam about it. The text on the reel reads “Kushi is .. Making a reel to this song with her knowing”, which has only added to the excitement among fans.

“#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn’t always realise it,” he captioned it. Watch below.

The Instagram reel has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans raving about the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. Many fans have commented on how excited they are to see the two actors together on-screen, while others have praised their chemistry in the reel. Several fans have expressed their excitement for the for the release of the movie, saying that they cannot wait to see their on-screen chemistry in full force.

Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023.