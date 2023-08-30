Vijay Deverakonda shares pic with ‘mystery woman’, who is she?

However, the actor's most recent Instagram story has caused a stir on social media

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th August 2023 2:40 pm IST
Vijay Deverakonda shares pic with 'mystery woman', who is she?
Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Vijay Devarakonda, a well-known Tollywood actor, is set to star in his upcoming film “Kushi,” which is set to hit theatres next week. However, the actor’s most recent Instagram story has caused a stir on social media. Vijay’s hand is seen closely linked with a mystery woman’s hand in the intriguing photo, which is accompanied by the caption, “Lots happening but this one’s truly special – announcing soon.”

The enigmatic post has sparked a frenzy of speculation. However, amid the speculation, some internet users have suggested alternate possibilities, including a possible engagement. However, given the ongoing promotional commitments, the post is unlikely to be related to such personal news.

Surprisingly, Vijay Devarakonda’s recent post with Rashmika Mandanna on the fifth anniversary of their film “Geetha Govindam” fueled speculation about their relationship status even more. Despite rumours about their personal lives, neither Vijay nor Rashmika have publicly confirmed or denied the rumours.

MS Education Academy

While fans continue to speculate on the photo’s significance, many believe it is related to a new film, possibly a sequel to “Dear Comrade.” As speculation mounts, the Tollywood heartthrob’s cryptic post continues to captivate his devoted fans.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th August 2023 2:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Addla Sreeja

Addla Sreeja

Sreeja Addla is a journalist based in Hyderabad, India. She works as a sub-editor at Entertainment and Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She covers topics such as Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, and Lifestyle. She graduated with her master's degree in mass communication and journalism from St. Francis.
Back to top button