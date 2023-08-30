Nagarjuna comes on board for Dhanush’s ‘D51’

Chennai: It’s official! Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has come on board for Dhanush’s film which is tentatively titled ‘D51’.

The announcement was made on Nagarjuna’s birthday on Tuesday.

The film is being directed by Sekhar Kammula and Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of it.

Welcoming Nagarjuna on board, producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao issued a heartfelt announcement letter.

“We needed a powerhouse for our pan-Indian project with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula, and who better than our very own ‘King’. WISHING # King Nagarjuna A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY We are extremely excited to work with you once again! Can’t wait to get this show on the road.”

As per a statement, the film is being “mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages.” The makers released a concept poster of #D51 ahead of Dhanush’s birthday, which falls on July 28. Details regarding the plot and other actors are awaited.