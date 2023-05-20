Vijay Deverakonda surprises fans at a cafe in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The sheer happiness and excitement that arises from unexpectedly encountering your favourite celebrity at a local cafe or catching a mere glimpse of them is an experience that transcends ordinary moments and it is altogether different. One such incident happened when fans suddenly got to meet Tollywood‘s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda at one of the new cafes in the city recently.

Fans and several popular food bloggers were abuzz with excitement when Vijay Deverakonda made a surprise appearance at a popular cafe ‘This Is It’ in Sanikipuri. Everyone was left thrilled and star-struck as the charismatic actor interacted with them and clicked pictures, creating an unforgettable experience.

A reel shared by one of the popular food bloggers from Hyderabad ‘Tastydrips’ is going viral on Instagram. Watch the video below.

Vijay, known for his down-to-earth nature and love for his fans, arrived at the cafe with a warm smile, surprising everyone present. Dressed casually in a black hoodie and trousers, he effortlessly blended in with the crowd.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the Tollywood movie ‘Kushi’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the female lead role. The film is set to hit the screens on September 1 this year.