Vijay Deverakonda to romance Kriti Sanon next? Rumours fly

Mumbai: The entertainment world loves a good rumour, and this one is grabbing everyone’s attention. Speculations are rife that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon could star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his next big film. While there is no official confirmation, the buzz is already hard to ignore.

According to the online chatter, the project will be directed by Shouryuv, the filmmaker behind Hi Nanna. That alone has raised excitement among fans. The film is also said to be mounted on a grand scale, with technicians from Hollywood expected to be part of the team, hinting at a global cinematic experience.

Adding to the curiosity, the rumour suggests that the film’s announcement and pooja ceremony have already taken place quietly. Kriti Sanon is reportedly in early discussions, and talks are still at a very initial stage.

While an official announcement is awaited, the rumour hasn’t stopped fans from imagining what this pairing could look like on screen. Kriti Sanon’s effortless charm and Vijay Deverakonda’s intense style make for a fresh and exciting combination. If it happens, it would be their first film together, something many would be eager to watch.

With pan-India films becoming more popular, such cross-industry pairings often create strong buzz. This rumoured project fits right into that trend.

For now, it’s just a viral whisper. But if it turns out to be true, this could easily become one of the most exciting film announcements to watch out for.