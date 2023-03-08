Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy 2 on cards? Here’s viral report

Hyderabad: Fans can’t get enough of the dynamic duo of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Vijay Deverakonda. Following the massive success of Arjun Reddy, the two are reuniting for a new project. However, production will not begin until Sandeep Vanga has completed his work on AA-23 with Allu Arjun.

Hot buzz in the industry has it that Sandeep Vanga has already told Vijay Deverakonda about the script, and the actor has given green signal to the project. And now, if you are wondering if Arjun Reddy’s sequel is on cards, the hold on. The film is not the second installment of Arjun Reddy. Instead, the director is planning a completely new storyline that promises to fascinate audiences.

Arjun Reddy was a game-changing film that raised the bar for Telugu cinema. The film was praised for its realistic portrayal of love and heartbreak, and critics and audiences alike praised Vijay Deverakonda’s performance. The success of the film rocketed the actor to new heights, and he has since become one of the industry’s most desirable actors.

Sandeep Vanga, too, has established himself as a visionary director through his distinct storytelling style and daring narratives. His films have been praised for their unblinking portrayal of life’s harsh realities, and he has established himself as a crazy director in the industry.

Fans have been waiting for the duo to reunite, and the news of their collaboration has sparked excitement on social media. VD’s fans are now eagerly awaiting for the further updates.



