Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ officially launched with pooja; shooting from June

The action thriller film witl be directed by the 'Jersey' maker Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri and also stars Sreeleela

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 4th May 2023 11:23 am IST
Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD12' officially launched with pooja; shooting from June

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s next which is tentatively titled ‘VD12’ has officially been launched on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony.

The action thriller film witl be directed by the ‘Jersey’ maker Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri and also stars Sreeleela, who is known for her work in films such as ‘Kiss’, ‘Pelli SandaD’ and ‘Dhamaka’.

The official Twitter handle of Sithara Entertainments shared a slew of pictures featuring Vijay, Sreeleela, Gowtam and many more. A picture of the film’s clapboard was shared as well.

MS Education Academy

“#VD12Begins #VD12 officially launched today with a Pooja Ceremony Shoot begins from June 2023 An @anirudhofficial Musical @TheDeverakonda @sreeleela14 @gowtam19 @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @NavinNooli #GirishGangadharan @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas,” the tweet read.

The shooting will commence from June. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 4th May 2023 11:23 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button